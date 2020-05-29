VIDEO: New non-WWE wrestling video game in development | Newsdio

A different vision of things. Wrestling and video games go hand in hand and always have. There is something very good about being able to play a wrestling game as your favorite fighter and simulate games that you may not be able to see anywhere else. For the past few decades, WWE has dominated the wrestling games market with just a few external games. Another might be doing that and it looks promising.

While WWE is the undisputed king of the wrestling world, there are plenty of other struggles out there. This includes pure Japanese, Mexican wrestling, British wrestling, and American independent wrestling. All kinds of fighting is available to anyone who wants to watch it, and now a new gaming company is taking some of the biggest non-WWE names around and giving them a game of their own.

Fightful has cast a new look at an upcoming independent wrestling video game released by Virtual Basement. The game is similar in nature to the WWE2K series, which will not release a new game this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There is no release date or title for the game, but the names already attached include:

Ken Shamrock

Enzo Amore

Matt Taven

Brian Pillman Jr.

Alex Riley

JTG

Shad Gaspard

Evan Bourne

Jonathan Gresham

Kenny king

Brian Cage

Bull Dempsey

Whim Coleman

Shaheem Ali

Kongo Kong

O & # 39; Shay Edwards

Fallah Bahh

Amore was also a driving force in getting the fighters to sign and is pushing for Vince Russo to write the story of the game.

There are some very interesting details to be seen. Take a look at the creation of the game:

Opinion: I've been retired as a player for a long time, but this sounds interesting. There are so many talented fighters that have nothing to do with WWE and after the disaster that was WWE2K20, this could be just what the doctor ordered. I'm not sure how successful it would be, but there's nothing wrong with taking a photo and that seems to be the case here.

