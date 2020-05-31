VIDEO: Nexus was planned for WrestleMania Return | Newsdio

Do you remember those guys? Factions are an idea that comes and goes in all wrestling companies. Some of them are much more successful than others, but when you get stable high performance, they can make a big impact in a short period of time. Maybe it's what they win or maybe it's the absolute numbers, but it can be done very well if given the right opportunity. If it hadn't been for the Coronavirus, we might have seen a big one come back.

In 2010, NXT ended its first season (when it had seasons) with Wade Barrett winning the competition. However, before he had a big impact on his own, the rest of the competitors on the season returned and formed the Nexus. The team remained dominant for the rest of the year, but dissolved in December. It turns out that a meeting was on the cards for this year.

Former Nexus member Darren Young appeared on the Dropkick Podcast and revealed that the Nexus was slated to return to WWE at WrestleMania 36. It is unknown if the appearance would have been for one night or a permanent move. The original Nexus was eliminated in December 2010 when John Cena defeated Barrett in Tables Ladders And Chairs 2010, although the New Nexus continued in 2011 under the leadership of CM Punk.

It was quite an interview. Check out Young's appearance and some of the best from the Nexus:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrSEeJy5IvA (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVVtqoqzgNw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA-IUTTB5y0 (/ embed)

Opinion: This is one of those things that I would believe in when I saw it. Who in the world was asking for a Nexus meeting after almost ten years away? The team was primarily a group of lower-tier stars and from the original lineup, only Daniel Bryan is still with the company. I'm not sure how much I buy this for, but it certainly seems kind of interesting, even if not for the best reasons.

Do you think the Nexus would return? Do you want them to? Let us know in the comments below.

Thomas Hall has been a fan of wrestling for over thirty years and has watched over 50,000 wrestling matches. He has also been a wrestling critic since 2009 with over 5,000 complete shows covered. You can find his work at kbwrestlingreviews.comor take a look his- Amazon author page with 30 wrestling books. Get the latest and greatest professional wrestling news by subscribing to our daily email newsletter. Just look below for "GET EXCLUSIVE UPDATES" to sign up. Thank you for reading!