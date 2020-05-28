VIDEO: NXT team breaks up after show | Newsdio

That did not last long. There are a lot of pairings in NXT, mainly due to the lack of something unique that everyone can do. With so many people running around the show, it makes perfect sense to bring two or more people together for whatever reason. Some of these moves are more successful than others, but you never know when you can find something that clicks. That was not the case this time.

Under the right circumstances, a coach can do wonders for a fighter. Maybe they need someone to speak for them or maybe it just improves something they are missing. It's something that can work well under the right circumstances, but sometimes it just doesn't click for one reason or another. It seems like the latter was true this time around and NXT has done something about it quickly.

After this week's NXT went off the air, WWE uploaded a video to YouTube showing Chelsea Green firing Robert Stone as her agent. This came after Green was Charlotte's surprise partner in a victory over Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Green and Stone have been a team since the January 8 episode of NXT when Green was announced as their first client. It is unknown what Stone will do in the future.

Opinion: This is probably the smart move as there was not much benefit to any of the people here. Stone was just an agent who was doing his thing with nothing really special to offer. That certainly doesn't mean you can't work with someone else, but it wasn't clicking with Green. It happens every once in a while (Paul Heyman and Cesaro, anyone?), So doing the split is the right move here.

