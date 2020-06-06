Video of Maryland cyclist arrested for assaulting teens who post George Floyd flyers

A 60-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with the viral video of a crazy steamy, spandex-clad cyclist assaulting a teenage girl while posting George Floyd flyers.

Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland was biking on a trail outside Washington, D.C., just before 1 p.m. Monday when he was supposed to be caught on camera grasping the teenager's arms tightly with one hand and ripping off the steering wheel with the other.

"Outside her!" Another woman yells at the man in the video.

"F-k you," Brennan allegedly responds, before stepping on his studded bicycle shoes toward the man who is filming.

Brennen then pushed his bike against the man and knocked him down, the Montgomery County Park Police Division said.

Brennan is accused of attacking three teens in total: the man who was videotaping, the woman who was posting fliers, and the other woman who yelled at him.

The trio, aged between 17 and 19, published a call to community action for the death of George Floyd.

"Killer cops won't go free," the brochures read, according to WJLA.

Brennan has been charged with three counts of second-degree assault after residents sent hundreds of tips to the department, according to police.

The police officers first contacted Brennan and his legal adviser early Friday and agreed to allow the police to search his home.

Investigators found clothing "consistent with what was worn" on camera, as well as a bicycle similar to the one seen on the tape, Montgomery State Attorney John McCarthy told the Washington Post.

After police issued an arrest warrant for Brennan, he voluntarily surrendered later on Friday, police said.

"The Maryland-National Capital Park Police appreciates the courage and civic commitment of the victims who came forward in this matter," the department said in a statement.