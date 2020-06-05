Video shows a woman being beaten by an Atlanta police officer when she was arrested





The woman, identified as Amber Jackson, suffered a broken clavicle and is unable to work as a dental hygienist due to the injury, her lawyer Mawuli Davis said in a press release.

The video, taken on May 29 next to the AJC, it shows a woman walking away from an officer who then grabs her from behind and throws her to the ground. The camera changes so that the impact occurs outside the frame. A woman is heard screaming in the background.

The video is then cut to show the officer lifting the woman, now handcuffed, by her arm.

May 29 was the first night of protests in the Atlanta area sparked by the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis.

The Atlanta Police Department has not responded to CNN's request for comment. CNN does not know what preceded the incident seen in the video. Davis said in an interview Thursday that Jackson and the people he was dating from the area near the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood. They had gone there with the intention of protesting, Davis said, but "saw that it did not appear to be a protest but rather suspicious," so they tried to leave. The exits were blocked, so Jackson got out of the vehicle to move a barricade, Davis said. Jackson returned to the car before the police officer pulled her out, she said. Davis said he and his client are asking that the officer be fired and processed. "I think it is important for people to understand the ramifications of this type of violence against people, especially when they have not broken the law," he said. "Even if you break the law, there is a way to arrest someone without injury." "That was absolutely excessive," added Davis. "She weighs about 130 pounds. Lifting her up and hitting her like that is just, I mean, it was like she just robbed a bank or something. It doesn't make sense." Jackson and Davis will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon alongside community activists, including NAACP Georgia President James Woodall, a Davis statement said.





