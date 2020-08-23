Video shows Kanye campaign moments before missing deadline

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted to keep Kanye West off the general election presidential ballot after determining the hip hop star had filed late, a move that keeps him from potentially competing in a key battleground state in November.

