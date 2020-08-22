Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
Video shows Kanye campaign moments before missing deadline
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
- 2.1 Video shows Kanye campaign moments before missing deadline
- 2.2 The relationship between Donald Trump and Fox News
- 2.3 Ex-Trump official: Fox host was Trump’s shadow chief of staff
- 2.4 Uber and Lyft get temporary reprieve from California court
- 2.5 What some companies are doing to establish WFH balance
- 2.6 Movie theaters are reopening. We asked an expert if it’s safe to go
- 2.7 See Google Maps’ new, more colorful look
- 2.8 Apple is worth $2 trillion
- 2.9 CrossFit’s new CEO doesn’t hesitate to say Black Lives Matter
- 2.10 In 2010, Elon Musk had big plans for Tesla. Listen to his predictions
- 2.11 This ice cream truck song has a racist past. So Wu-Tang’s RZA wrote a new one
- 2.12 This supercar can travel up to 1,000 miles on one tank of fuel
- 2.13 Fortnite is trolling Apple with this spoof of its iconic ‘1984’ commercial
- 2.14 Check out Lyriq, the first fully-electric Cadillac
- 2.15 This electric car could have the longest range on the market
- 2.16 Google exec: Transparency is critical for progress on diversity
Video shows Kanye campaign moments before missing deadline
Kanye West missed the Wisconsin filing deadline by one minute. Will his absence from the ballot help Biden win the state, which Trump barely eked out in 2016?
Kanye West missed the Wisconsin filing deadline by one minute. Will his absence from the ballot help Biden win the state, which Trump barely eked out in 2016?
