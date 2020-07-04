Video Shows Looters Take $ 1.5M From Soho Clothing Store

Police have released surveillance footage showing these fashion-conscious looters grabbing $ 1.5 million in clothing from the high-end store Soho Celine.

The video captured at least six looters who are still at large and who obtained expensive merchandise at the store, where the blouses cost $ 1,700, around 11 p.m. on May 31, according to police.

Celine was one of many Soho luxury stores devastated by looting that took place when protesters took to the streets of Manhattan to protest the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25.

The morning after police-released surveillance images were filmed, a Post journalist witnessed a man with an apparently empty backpack entering Celine through a broken glass window.

"Something is left?" the man said before entering at 6:45 a.m. while three of his friends waited outside.

After several minutes, she fled on foot from the high-end clothing store after apparently filling her bag. His friends followed behind him.

In total, the Wooster Street store lost a total of $ 1,511,000 in merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information on the identities of any of these individuals should call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or in Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their advice by logging in to the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.