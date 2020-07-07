Video shows New York City father was fatally shot while crossing the street with his daughter

New York City emerged from another violent weekend that included 10 deaths, including a father who was shot to death Sunday as he crossed the street with his 6-year-old daughter in broad daylight.

The video showed Anthony Robinson, 29, with his daughter on their way home to Brooklyn from the Bronx, according to local reports. Surveillance video shows a car pull up next to them and open fire. The girl runs as Robinson collapses on the street. ABC 7 NY reported that he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The girl was unharmed.

"Sir. Robinson is not the only victim of that crime," he said. "That young woman is a victim of that crime, that community in the northeast part of Precinct 4-4 is also a victim of that murder," Chief Jason Wilcox said. He told the New York Times that authorities are offering a $ 10,000 reward.

Police unions have attributed the increase in crime to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council President Corey Johnson, who last week approved an annual budget that moved away from the NYPD by about $ 1 billion, a move. intended to meet activists' demands for police reform.

"Criminals with weapons do not fear consequences," the Police Benevolent Association tweeted, adding that the mayor, the speaker "and all the elect" "owe an explanation to their constituents."

