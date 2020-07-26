Video shows New York Department of Sanitation cleaning a homeless camp

A homeless camp set up on an East Village sidewalk, complete with furniture, was finally destroyed by the city on Saturday, a video shows.

The homeless of the camp, who had dragged a desk, large headboard, mattress, and other furniture under the scaffolding on Second Avenue between East Seventh and East Eighth streets, did not interfere when workers from the city's Sanitation Department they stopped to start cleaning the building. area outside.

One even seemed to help workers load the mattress in the back of a garbage truck.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city would do "whatever it takes" to clean up the camps "immediately," but residents said the East Village site had been there for at least a few weeks.

“There was a woman who pee and poop at the bus stop. It was very dirty and gross. No one wanted to use the bus stop, ”a neighborhood resident told The Post.

Additional reporting by Dan Herrick