Video shows New York Department of Sanitation cleaning a homeless camp

By
Zaheer
-
0
11


A homeless camp set up on an East Village sidewalk, complete with furniture, was finally destroyed by the city on Saturday, a video shows.

The homeless of the camp, who had dragged a desk, large headboard, mattress, and other furniture under the scaffolding on Second Avenue between East Seventh and East Eighth streets, did not interfere when workers from the city's Sanitation Department they stopped to start cleaning the building. area outside.

One even seemed to help workers load the mattress in the back of a garbage truck.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that the city would do "whatever it takes" to clean up the camps "immediately," but residents said the East Village site had been there for at least a few weeks.

“There was a woman who pee and poop at the bus stop. It was very dirty and gross. No one wanted to use the bus stop, ”a neighborhood resident told The Post.

Additional reporting by Dan Herrick

A homeless camp on 2nd Ave. between East 7th and 8th streets is being dismantled by sanitation workers
Sanitation workers dismantle the homeless camp on Second Avenue in the East Village today.Dan herrick

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here