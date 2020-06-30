Video shows New York thief drowning, robbing old woman in broad daylight

near Video

A thief choked and robbed an elderly woman in broad daylight in New York City before quietly walking away, in a disturbing incident captured on video.

The attack occurred in the East 29th Street and First Avenue area around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Images posted to Twitter by the New York Police Department show that the man approaches the woman, who authorities say is 64, from behind and strangles her before throwing her to the ground, bending over her and stealing her purse.

He then walks away while the woman remains on the ground, the video shows.

Police said the thief also took the victim's Apple iPhone and her wallet, which contained approximately $ 100.

The victim was not seriously injured.

