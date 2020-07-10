Video shows officer pointing a gun at the doctor on his property

A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the death by strangling a young black man is under scrutiny again after a video of an officer pointing a gun pointed at a doctor trying to park in a refugee center that operates.

The police corps camera video posted by Dr. PJ Parmar's attorney, as well as Parmar's cell phone video, show a white Aurora police officer identified as J. Henderson pointing a gun at Parmar, who He is an American Indian on March 1 after Parmar honked the police horn of the officer parked car on his way.

In the video, the officer walks over to Parmar's car and says "Let me see your hands (expletives). What are you doing?" and orders him to stay in the car. Parmar is heard explaining that he owns the property and telling the officer to leave. Parmar then exits, walks to a door on the side of the building, enters a security code, and enters.

The video shows the officer looking puzzled after Parmar leaves his car. After other officers arrive to help, the officer is heard saying he could be fined Parmar for driving carelessly as he parked in the parking area the wrong way.

Aurora police have declined to comment on the incident because it is the subject of an internal investigation. The investigation is taking place while the department's arrest and the subsequent death of Elijah McClain are being reviewed by the state's attorney general at the request of Governor Jared Polis. Federal authorities are also considering starting a civil rights investigation into his death.

<br />

Parmar's attorney, David Lane, last week sent a letter to the police department urging them to sit down and talk about what happened on Friday or face a federal lawsuit.

Parmar, the son of Indian immigrants and who also has Canadian citizenship, said he was more frustrated and upset with the officer's actions than with fear. Parmar, who treats refugees at a medical clinic at his center, believes his race affected the way he was treated and fears he would have been treated worse if his skin was darker.

Parmar said he was too embarrassed to share his video at the time, but posted a written description of what happened on Facebook soon after. In May, he decided to put the video on social media.

Pamar said her state representative, Dominique Jackson, read her written description and pointed it to acting police chief Vanessa Wilson, who opened an investigation into the incident.

Parmar first shared the video online before national protests over racial injustice erupted following the death of George Floyd on May 25. He said the video did not have much reaction at first, but has seen more since the increased scrutiny of police abuse of power.

Some people post comments saying it should have been more tame, Parmar said. But, he thinks that would only have emboldened the officer to act more strongly against him.

"Oppressors can only oppress when they have an audience, a victim, and I was not going to be their audience that night," he said.