Video shows police arrest black man after dancing on the street

The Alameda incident has prompted the city's police chief to request an independent investigation into the officers' actions. The May 23 arrest came after police received a call from a woman who said, "An African American man is dancing on the street and clearly something is wrong with him."

A series of body camera videos released Saturday shows police officers approaching the man, identified as Mali Watkins, as he stood next to a sidewalk on a street. Officers question the man, who he says had been dancing as a form of exercise, and when he tries to get away, the police grab him by the wrists, push him to the ground, and handcuff him. Ask a witness, a woman across the street, to record the incident.

He repeatedly asks the police why they touch him and they refuse to let him go. The police tell him that he is resisting arrest.

Alameda city spokeswoman Sarah Henry said Watkins, a city resident, was arrested and cited for resisting arrest. She declined to say whether the officers were placed on leave or faced any disciplinary action, citing the department's policy not to disclose such information.