Video shows police arrest black man after dancing on the street

The Alameda incident has prompted the city's police chief to request an independent investigation into the officers' actions. The May 23 arrest came after police received a call from a woman who said, "An African American man is dancing on the street and clearly something is wrong with him."
A series of body camera videos released Saturday shows police officers approaching the man, identified as Mali Watkins, as he stood next to a sidewalk on a street. Officers question the man, who he says had been dancing as a form of exercise, and when he tries to get away, the police grab him by the wrists, push him to the ground, and handcuff him. Ask a witness, a woman across the street, to record the incident.
He repeatedly asks the police why they touch him and they refuse to let him go. The police tell him that he is resisting arrest.
Alameda city spokeswoman Sarah Henry said Watkins, a city resident, was arrested and cited for resisting arrest. She declined to say whether the officers were placed on leave or faced any disciplinary action, citing the department's policy not to disclose such information.
Watkins could not be reached for comment. The Alameda District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
He was convicted by the city's deputy mayor, who called for an independent investigation into the incident.
"I am outraged and sad and I am committed to ensuring that there is a full and independent investigation and that there is accountability for those involved, including those who created a system that allowed this to happen," said Alameda Deputy Mayor John Knox White. he said in a statement.
City manager Eric Levitt questioned the officers' actions and also called for an investigation.
"I am interested in moving the Department in a positive direction. At this time, I do not know the reasons why the initial officers approached the call the way they did. I am hopeful that an investigation will provide a better understanding. On that question, I have spoken to the POA President and understand that he shares my interest in the Department working with the community to address concerns raised by the community. "