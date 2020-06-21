Video shows small dog helping thwart New York pharmacy robbery

New York City police have released surveillance video that shows a small dog barking helping to thwart a robbery at a family pharmacy in New York City.

The three detained men fled empty-handed after being confronted by the owner and the frantic dog, WINS-AM reported.

It happened on June 9 at New Trend Pharmacy in Brooklyn.

The NYPD tweeted the video on Thursday.

The video shows one of the thieves, who has a gun, climbing over the counter. He also wore a white mask and surgical gloves.

Seconds later, the thief is seen falling onto the counter and standing up before running off with one of his accomplices.

"Has he seen him? Do you know who he is? NYPD wanted to know in a tweet that he announced a $ 2,500 tip reward.