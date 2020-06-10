Video shows suspected looters breaking into Macy & # 39; s

Surveillance footage released by police Tuesday night shows more than a dozen suspected looters broke into Macy's flagship in Herald Square last week amid widespread chaos in Manhattan.

The crowded suspects can be seen near a 34th Street store entrance, with two banging on a glass door with a hammer and a wooden baseball bat around 9:40 p.m. Last Monday.

Then, others are seen in the video opening one of the two revolving doors with bare hands, leading to a massive race inside.

Police said the blatant thieves fled with about $ 10,000 in merchandise.

Once inside, the suspect holding a hammer, who was not wearing a mask, was caught on camera as he moved the tool to something else.

In all, New York Police released surveillance snapshots of 15 suspects.

One of them can be seen holding what appear to be new handbags. Another man carried a large black garbage bag.

Macy's robbery came amid widespread looting across the township last Sunday and Monday, prompting officials to implement a curfew across the city.