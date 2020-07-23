Video Shows Truck Crash at Outdoor Dining in Brooklyn

Surveillance video shows a van rushing into a rest area outside a Brooklyn restaurant, injuring three people.

At least one diner, as well as a couple of tables and chairs, were thrown to the ground when the vehicle crashed into a barrier outside the L’Wren bar in Sunset Park on Tuesday night, according to shocking images obtained by WABC.

Three people were injured, but their injuries were not considered serious.

Police said the 22-year-old driver had been operating the vehicle without a license. They gave him a subpoena.

The restaurant owner told the store that the driver tried to drive away after the accident, but was pointed out.

"I honestly never thought any of this would happen," said Travis Klas. "You know we built the barrier pretty hard to where, if it happens, they'd be protected."

Restaurants with outdoor tables should place barricades or 6-inch pots between diners and traffic.

Klas said he was "extremely lucky for everyone" that no one had been seriously injured in the incident.

"The guy who was driving, it would have been terrible for him to seriously hurt someone, it would have been terrible for everyone."