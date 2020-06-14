Video surfaces of Jets training led by Sam Darnold in Florida

This is what June football looks like: Easy endings with no defense in sight, but Jets fans will take it.

A video of the Jets' offensive skills player workouts hosted by quarterback Sam Darnold appeared on Saturday at Bommarito Performance Systems in the Miami area.

Among the many Jets in attendance were running backs Le’Veon Bell and Frank Gore, and wide receivers Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios and Breshad Perriman.

Gore, Mims, and Perriman are first-year Jets, and their attendance is especially important as a way to start building road chemistry with Darnold. OTAs were reduced to learning in the virtual classroom and the minicamp was canceled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here are videos taken and shared with The Post by Instagram user d.izzzz, whose biography lists him as a cameraman. They mock Darnold's perfectionist goal and his fastball: