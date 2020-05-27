VIDEO: WWE Star Launch Finds New Home | Newsdio

There is your new job. In April, WWE released a surprising number of fighters, all on the same day. That's the kind of thing you don't see happening very often and that's not a good thing. Things are not normal in the world of wrestling right now and it is unclear when things will be as they were before. That made the pitches much worse, as it was unclear where or when the wrestlers could find another wrestling job. However, a name has found a new home.

The women's revolution has changed the way WWE has treated the women's struggle and has been a major improvement. While WWE did a lot of good when they started doing the more serious things, they weren't the first promotion to do such a thing. The Impact Wrestling Knockouts division was seriously treating the women's fight long before WWE, and they have now chosen a previous name in the WWE women's division.

This week on Impact Wrestling, a cartoon was broadcast for Deonna Purrazzo, who is coming to the promotion. Purrazzo was one of the names released by WWE on April 15, though he fought primarily on NXT rather than on any major show. This marks the third new Knockout in less than a month, as Nevaeh and Kimber Lee, the latter battled for NXT, both debuting in early May.

Nice to meet you. Check out Purrazzo's debut vignette:

Opinion: This is a good thing for both Purrazzo and fighting in general, as Impact Wrestling is another place for fighters. I know they don't have the best reputation after several years of not having the best success, but things have gotten better lately. Purrazzo could be a solid addition to the company and it seems like she would fit in better there than in WWE anyway.

What do you expect from Purrazzo? Who else could end up at Impact Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

