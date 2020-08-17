videos-on-social-media-show-a-mostly-maskless-crowd-gathered-for-a-party-near-georgia-college

(CNN) As coronavirus cases among young people continue to spread throughout the country, videos posted to social media show a large gathering near one Georgia college with partiers crowded together and not appearing to wear masks.

The large group of people congregated at an off-campus housing apartment complex near the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega on Saturday night, the university’s executive director of communications, Sylvia Carson, told CNN in an emailed statement on Sunday.

Videos posted to social media show dozens of people — most not wearing masks — tightly packed together while dancing to music and drinking outside the apartment complex.

“We are disappointed that many of our students chose to ignore Covid-19 public health guidance by congregating in a large group without social distancing or face coverings,” Carson said. “The University of North Georgia continues to emphasize to our students and university community that everyone has an individual responsibility both on and off campus to follow guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health and the CDC to prevent the spread of the virus.”