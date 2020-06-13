Videos Raise Questions About Man's Death In Custody

The video, filed in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in federal district court in Tennessee, is at the center of another claim that another black man died unnecessarily in custody due to police misconduct. All of the defendants have denied the allegations in legal documents.

He said that while he does not believe that officers handled the situation correctly, "that is far from being criminally responsible for a murder."

Edwin Budge, a Seattle-based attorney representing the Higgins estate, said the videos are crucial evidence and that the grand jury "should have received those facts; and now it is our job as civil attorneys to bring these facts to light." .

Higgins' death raises questions not only about the events of that night and the use of force by officers, but also about police training and practices on how to handle people who behave strangely or appear to be be mentally distressed.

Nathan Tilly, the attorney representing the three correctional officers named in the lawsuit, declined to comment, in addition to saying, "We have denied the allegations." John Burleson, the attorney representing the arresting officer, Robert Orsborne, declined to comment. In court filings, Orsborne denied causing Higgins' death. All officers claimed qualified immunity, a doctrine that keeps officers immune from personal responsibility for acts done in their official capacity unless they violate a clearly established law or constitutional law. The city and county also denied wrongdoing.

According to Union City police records, Higgins, 37, called 911 from the parking lot of Pocket & # 39; s Market, a convenience store. He told the police that someone was following him, trying to kill him and steal his money. According to the complaint, one of the officers "suggested to Mr. Higgins that he probably needed to go to a hospital," based on how he was behaving. The attorneys for the defendants denied this accusation. He agreed to leave.

But officers soon returned, after another 911 call, to find him hiding inside a refrigerator in the back of the convenience store. Higgins was arrested for trespassing.

Based on his erratic behavior, according to the complaint, the police should have realized that Higgins was experiencing a medical or mental health crisis and took him to a hospital or mental health center. According to records, Higgins' estranged wife told investigators that "she was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but refused to take the prescribed medication." Budge said he was unable to comment on Higgins' mental health because he has not yet seen the underlying medical records.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said his department's policy is that "if someone has a medical condition that warrants going to the hospital, they would transport them there first, but there is nothing related to mental health issues "

Instead, officers took him to the Obion County Jail. Surveillance video at the jail shows Higgins, handcuffed, running around the police car. Taken inside, he briefly grabbed the hair of a correctional woman, before Orsborne brought him to the floor, then was held on the floor by Officer Waylon Spaulding.

In a handwritten statement, Spaulding said Higgins tried to spit on him, so "I … put my hand under the inmate's chin Higgins in an attempt to keep him from spitting on other officers."

When Spaulding grabbed Higgins's throat and face, two other jailers put shackles on his feet and legs. While the video is unclear, the police officer who arrested him, Orsborne, told investigators that he put one foot on Higgins 'leg, then stepped onto the shackles' chains to help restrain him.

The video shows Spaulding grabbing Higgins's neck and Orsborne standing on him for several minutes. Higgins' body weakens, but Spaulding maintains the pressure for another two minutes, according to the lawsuit. By the time he withdraws his hands, almost six minutes have passed in total.

Around 1:55 a.m., the jailers drag Higgins' lifeless form onto a holding chair, the video shows. They take him to cell 15. After a few minutes, they check him. Spaulding, in his handwritten statement, said Higgins was not breathing, so they called emergency medical services. EMS records show they received a call at 2:06 a.m.

At 2:15 a.m., an EMS team arrived. Higgins had no pulse and was not breathing, according to the EMS report, which described his "main symptom" as "obvious death." The team performed CPR. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 2:52 a.m.

In his autopsy report, pathologist Marco Ross noted a small bleed in a muscle on the left side of Higgins' neck. "He said the finding did not mean that Higgins had drowned or strangled. The injury is common and not fatal," said the investigator's report. Ross concluded that "Higgins' death was caused by an excited delirium due to methamphetamine toxicity," calling it "an accident."

Budge said an independent coroner is reviewing the findings, as part of the lawsuit, "and the full facts will come to light."

Higgins' autopsy showed 620 nanograms per milliliter of methamphetamine in his blood. A footnote in the autopsy report stated that "blood levels of 200-600 ng / mL have been reported in people who abuse methamphetamine who exhibited violent and irrational behavior."

Tommy Thomas, the district attorney general, told CNN that as soon as he learned of the death, he called the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to do an independent investigation. But based on the autopsy findings "and other investigative work done by the TBI, it was my determination that there was no criminal liability here," he said.

Thomas also said that he told the Higgins family "that there is a much lower standard in a civil liability case. Then I recommended that they seek advice and perhaps proceed with a civil lawsuit. And that's what the family has done "

Thomas added that he refers all deaths in custody to a grand jury, as this one did, as a matter of policy. But, "in this case, I did not believe beyond reasonable doubt that none of those officers was guilty of a crime." Generally, grand juries issue indictments when there is probable cause to believe that a crime was committed; The reasonable doubt standard is used by first instance juries who decide to convict.

For Budge, the key issue is that Higgins did not need to die.

"I think there are several points in time when Mr. Higgins' life could have been saved," he said.

He asked why Higgins needed to be arrested in the first place, rather than being referred for medical or mental health care. He asked why, once Higgins arrived in jail, Spaulding apparently kept the pressure on Higgins's neck for so long.

The prison's use of force policy states that "the amount of force applied will only be as much as is reasonable and necessary to control a given situation."

"Officers have a way of dealing with people who are supposedly spitting. There was a spitting mask available for officers. Apparently, they never applied it," Budge said. "And it certainly doesn't explain why an officer would keep his hands around someone's neck or throat for an additional two minutes from the point where the person stops moving."

Then, too, he said, "The fact that the doctor was not called immediately after he became flabby and did not respond raises big questions."

There are also questions about the conclusion that Higgins died of "excited delirium."

According to the National Institutes of Health, excited delirium "is not a currently recognized medical or psychiatric diagnosis," either in the diagnostic manual of the American Psychiatric Association or in the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization.

A coroner, who spoke on condition of not being identified because he was not involved in the Higgins case, said forensics sometimes referred to the term "excited delirium" when there were multiple factors and they are not really sure what caused the death. . He said, "Many people no longer use that term," and that it is often more helpful to simply list all the contributing factors individually.

Budge also questioned the finding of "excited delirium".

"Ultimately, the ultimate goal is to get to the truth and get justice for Sterling Higgins," he said, and "that change is made so that people's lives are protected because nobody, nobody should be in a position to die in the prison when that death is preventable. "

In a statement, Jennifer Jenkins, Higgins estate manager, said: "Sterling Higgins was a good man who deserved fair and humane treatment. He left two young children, who will now grow up without a father. He was treated as if his life did not It matters. We want the truth to be known. We want to be held accountable. We want justice or Sterling Higgins. "