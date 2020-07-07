Videos show car hitting Indiana protesters calling for arrests in alleged lynching attempt

Disturbing videos have emerged that allegedly show a car crashing into two protesters after a Monday night rally in Indiana, leaving them clinging to their hood as they ran down a street.

The crowd had gathered in Bloomington to call for arrests in connection with the alleged lynching attempt of one of the city's black residents on July 4 on nearby Lake Monroe, according to WRTV. The hit-and-run incident allegedly occurred at an intersection around 9 p.m. Local time after the protest ended.

"A woman driving the vehicle stopped and started to accelerate her engine towards us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing," said Geoff Stewart, who claimed to be one of the two people seen. On video being run over by the car, he told the station.

"But, she and her passenger wanted to leave immediately, so they started pushing, they pushed the woman who was with me and when she pushed again, we both got into the vehicle."

Stewart told WRTV that the driver of the red car began to accelerate.

"I was just trying to block her vision for her to slow down, so I tried to go as far in her way to obstruct her vision," he added. "He drove through the red lights and turned … that threw both of us out of the car."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Later, images taken by local media showed the woman being carried on a stretcher by first responders who arrived on the scene.

As of Tuesday, the driver and a passenger seen in one of the videos exiting the car and throwing a scooter that had been obstructing its path have not been identified.

In the alleged incident that sparked Monday's rally, Vauhxx Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, claimed he was "almost a victim of an attempted lynching" that left him with a shock. mild brain and some bruising.

"On July 4 at night, others and I were victims of what I would describe as a hate crime," Booker wrote in a Facebook post describing the terrible experience. "I was attacked by five white men (with Confederate flags) who literally threatened to lynch me in front of numerous witnesses."

Booker said the alleged lynching attempt occurred after one of the men claimed he was trespassing on private property near Lake Monroe, where Booker went to see a lunar eclipse.

"The attackers … declared to members of their group several times that they" get a rope, "among other insults," he wrote. "With me still pinned underneath them, they kept telling viewers to drop the 'boy' and that everyone else (all white) could go."

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources told the Associated Press that its officers responded to and are investigating that incident, with a final report to be sent to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

The Mayor and City Clerk of Bloomington also released a joint statement saying the incident exemplifies "the persistence of racism and prejudice in our country and our own community."