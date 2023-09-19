Tragedy struck the family of music composer and actor Vijay Antony as his daughter Meera died by suicide on September 19, 2023. Meera was just 16 years old and was studying in class 12 at a private school in Chennai. According to news reports, she was found dead at their residence in Chennai’s Teynampet in the wee hours of Tuesday. She was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

Reports suggest that Meera was battling depression and was under pressure. She was seeking treatment for the same. The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the film industry and fans of Vijay Antony.

Vijay Antony and his wife Fathima have another daughter named Lara. The family is in a state of shock and has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Sarathkumar and celebs offer condolences.

The untimely death of Meera Antony has left the film industry in shock. Several celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences to Vijay Antony and his family. Actor Sarathkumar tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera. My heartfelt condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actors like Sivakarthikeyan, Jayam Ravi, and others also expressed their grief and offered their condolences to the family. Fans of Vijay Antony also took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Meera.

The death of Meera Antony is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need to address mental health issues. It is important for everyone to seek help and support if they are struggling with mental health issues. The film industry has lost a young talent and our thoughts are with Vijay Antony and his family during this difficult time.

