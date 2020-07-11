Vikas Dubey: figure of the Indian underworld, accused of killing eight policemen, dies in shooting

Vikas Dubey had been on the run for almost a week after he and his associates allegedly killed the officers in a shooting at their home in Kanpur, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, on July 2.

Dubey was arrested Thursday in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh. Officers were driving him back to Kanpur early Friday when the vehicle overturned in heavy rain, police said.

Dinesh Kumar, chief superintendent of the Kanpur Police, told CNN affiliated news 18 that Dubey seized a gun from an officer and ran towards it. He was shot dead in a shootout with the police.

"The police chased him and surrounded him and asked him to surrender, but he refused and started shooting at the police team. The police team shot in self-defense," said Prashant Kumar, additional general manager of UP Police. at a press conference on Friday.