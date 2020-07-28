Vikings infection control officer tests positive for COVID

The day before the scheduled arrival of players returning to training camps around the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings served as a sobering example of the challenge of leading a soccer team during a global pandemic.

Vice President of Sports Medicine Eric Sugarman, who is in charge of the organization's virus prevention strategy, tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

About four hours later on Monday, the Vikings placed four rookies, including first-round draft wide receiver Justin Jefferson, on the league's newly created reserve list for COVID-19. Those players, the Vikings said, were not infected by Sugarman.

Sugarman said he and his family members were immediately quarantined and began following NFL-related protocols after receiving news of the positive tests over the weekend. Sugarman, who has two teenage children with his wife, Heather, was named infection control officer for the Vikings earlier this year after the virus outbreak required such a role.

"Right now we are all fine and experiencing only mild symptoms," said Sugarman. “I am extremely proud of the effort I have personally made to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization, and our community with consideration and decision-making based on current science for the past four months. I am humble to serve in that capacity as it has been one of the most rewarding jobs of my career.

"But while I am quarantined here, it is clear that this virus does not discriminate. It must continue to be taken seriously. I encourage people to take the necessary precautions and follow established guidelines at the national and local levels."

The Vikings said they tested all the people who had recently been in close contact with Sugarman, who began his fifteenth season as the team's top athletic trainer and his twenty-fourth year in the league.

Sugarman had had no recent contact with the players, the Vikings said, and to date no additional cases have been reported within the team's office. Sugarman will handle your duties as an infection control officer remotely as much as possible until your return.

"The health and safety of every member of our organization, our fans and the community at large is paramount," the Vikings said in their statement. "We encourage everyone to take this virus seriously and to follow established precautions."

Joining Jefferson on the reserve list were offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Brian Cole II and center Tyler Higby. Brandel (sixth round) and Cole (seventh round) were draft picks, and Higby was a college free agent.

The rookies, quarterbacks, and other selected players showed up to camp for testing on Thursday, before the list balance comes out on Tuesday. There were six players in the league placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday and 18 more added on Monday.

The new category on the reserve list was created for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person or people. Clubs cannot reveal whether a player is truly COVID-19 positive or simply quarantined after close contact with known operators.

The Vikings made Sugarman available to reporters in a video conference on July 20 to detail some of the league's virus protocols for this most unusual training ground. Safeguards range from increased locker room and meeting room space to proximity tracking devices worn on the wrist to help maximize social distancing.

"We have a different and more shocking responsibility to make sure we do the right thing and keep this virus out of this building to the best of our ability," Sugarman said during the press session last week.

"So personally I am confident that we can do it. We have taken every step to make this building as safe as possible, and I hope we can make this work."