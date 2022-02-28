The Vikings were a fearsome people, known for their raids and conquests. But what was life like for them beyond the battlefield? This blog post will explore the epic history of the Vikings, from their origins in Scandinavia to their arrival in Britain and Ireland. We’ll also take a look at Valhalla, the Viking heaven where warriors fought and feasted after death. So buckle up your horned helmet and join us on this journey through Viking history!

The new Netflix historical drama, Valhalla. It’s just arrived on the OTT giant and I must say that it is really good!

What happens in Vikings: Valhalla?

The show opens with an edgy situation between the Vikings and the English royals as they reach a breaking point. On the other hand, Vikings also collide over the clashing Christian and Pagan beliefs. The series has a great number of action sequences.

The series has arrived, watch it now!

The series premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2022, and will have a total of eight episodes.

Who is in the cast of Vikings: Valhalla?

The series has,

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Hardrada

Bradley Freegard as King Canute “the Great”

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf “the Holy” Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon

Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy

David Oakes as Earl Godwin

How many episodes are there?

The episodes are as follows,

Episode 1-“The Greenlanders”

Episode 2-“Viking”

Episode 3-“The Marshes”

Episode 4- “The Bridge”

Episode 5-“Miracle”

Episode 6- “The Last Daughter of Uppsala”

Episode 7-“Choices”

Episode 8-“The End of the Beginning”

What is the cast saying?

Sam Corlett said, ” Vikings: Valhalla is an epic and bloody drama. It’s a story of ambition, betrayal, violence, and greed.”

Leo Suter said, ” Vikings: Valhalla is about the Vikings’ journey from their homeland to the New World.”

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson said, ” Vikings: Valhalla is a great story of exploration and adventure.”

What can we expect from Vikings: Valhalla?

The series will follow the Viking’s journey from their homeland to the New World. We can expect to see plenty of action sequences, as well as some blood and gore. The series will also explore the Vikings’ beliefs and culture. If you’re a fan of epic dramas, then you’ll definitely want to check out Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla is a great new series that tells the story of the Vikings’ journey to the New World. The series is full of action and adventure, and it’s sure to please fans of epic dramas. Be sure to check out Vikings: Valhalla when it airs on History this fall!

Where was the series filmed?

The latest Vikings show revolves around the Vikings in England, thus, a lot of the scenes in the show were pictured in Great Britain. As per Irish Central, the show was pictured in several locales across Ireland. Some scenes of the show were also shot near the Wicklow Mountains, a coveted tourist destination that has lakeside views and mountains peaks. The locale is also known for some popular events like Footfalls Wicklow Walking Festival.

Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla hacks through new history, but familiar territory https://t.co/8O2TMYKlth pic.twitter.com/FEg88tz40y — Polygon (@Polygon) February 26, 2022

Apart from the Wicklow Mountains, some scenes were also shot at the Ashford Studios in County Wicklow. Some scenes were pictured in Dublin. Some additional filming locales of the show included the Poulaphouca Reservoir, a reservoir, and a wild bird conservation area in County Wicklow.

Why you should watch Vikings: Valhalla?

Vikings: Valhalla is a show that is not afraid to take risks. The showrunner, Jeb Stuart, has said that he wants the show to be “unpredictable.” Vikings: Valhalla is a new historical drama series by the creators of Vikings. The series is set 100 years after the original series and follows the descendants of Vikings who have settled in England. So, go check out the series now. The series is having an amazing storyline and a beautiful location.