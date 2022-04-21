It’s official: Fast & Furious 10 has started shooting! Vin Diesel confirmed the news on his Instagram page, revealing that the new movie will be called Fast & Furious 10: The Fast Saga. He also posted a photo of the movie’s official logo. This is exciting news for fans of the Fast & Furious franchise!

The Plotline of the Fast & Furious 10

The Fast & Furious 10 is currently unknown, but we do know that it will be the last movie in the franchise. Fast & Furious producer Neal Moritz has said that “it would be impossible to top” Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift, so we can expect Fast & Furious: The Fast Saga to be an emotional ride.

We’ll have to wait until Fast & Furious: The Fast Saga hits theaters to find out what happens! In the meantime, we’ll be eagerly awaiting any new details about the movie. Stay tuned!

Names of characters on the Fast & Furious 10

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Dominic Toretto as Vin Diesel

Han Lue as Sung Kang

Cipher as Charlize Theron

Jakob Toretto as John Cena

Sean Boswell as Lucas Black

Leysa as Cardi B

Owen Shaw as Luke Evans

Ramsey as Nathalie Emmanuel

Twinkie as Bow Wow

Earl Hu as Jason Tobin

Rico Santos as Don Omar

Tego Leo as Tego Calderón

Mr. Nobody as Kurt Russell

Elle as Anna Sawai

Buddy as Michael Rooker

As filming for Fast & Furious 10 gets underway, Vin Diesel discloses the theme

The Fast & Furious franchise is revving up for Fast & Furious. The title of the tenth movie in the Fast & Furious series has been revealed as production begins. In a post on Instagram, Vin Diesel announced that filming has begun on Fast & Furious The Fast and the Furious movies have become some of the most popular action films of all time. Diesel also shared the movie's official logo, which features the Roman numeral X inside a tire track.

Jason Momoa Officially Joined Fast and Furious 10 Upon Joining Fast and Furious Ten

So after Joining Fast & Furious 10, Jason Momoa Has Boarded Fast & Furious: Fast Five as a Criminal mastermind. He will also serve as one of the producers of the film.

‘Fast & Furious 10’ has been delayed to May 19, 2023 pic.twitter.com/63mKkk6JRE — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 14, 2021

The success of the fast & furious 10

The fast & furious 10 is very important to the future of the franchise.

The Fast and Furious movies have become some of the most popular action films of all time.

“It all starts today,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the core of the issue… The Fast and Furious franchise is based on the film Fast and Furious.” The franchise had its ups and downs, with Fast & Furious 9 earning the fewest of any film in the franchise.

Looking at the Fast & Furious series as a whole, it’s hard to deny its impact on both the action genre and Hollywood blockbusters.



What do you think of Fast & Furious: The Fast Saga? Are you excited about the movie?