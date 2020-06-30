Vin Diesel, the children of Paul Walker come together for a selfie: & # 39; Family, forever & # 39;

The children of Paul Walker and Vin Diesel have found a family in each other.

Meadow Walker, whose late father Paul starred in the "Fast and Furious" franchise alongside Vin Diesel, shared a sweet snapshot online Monday with some longtime friends.

In the picture, Meadow, 21, is with Diesel's three children: Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5, all with smiles on their faces.

"Family, forever," the photo was captioned.

Diesel, 52, was tagged in the photo.

Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40, was very close to Diesel, as were his families.

Last November, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star wished Meadow a happy 21st birthday on Instagram with a sweet tribute.

"I could say that I am very proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is that I have always been proud of you. Happy birthday, Meadow!" the actor wrote alongside a photo of Meadow. "I know it's your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you son. Uncle Vin."

According to People magazine, Meadow thanked "Uncle Vin" in the comments.

"Thank you very much," he wrote. "I can't wait to see you soon. And my little angels. I love you."