Vince Carter retires from NBA after 22 seasons

Carter had previously announced that the one-year contract he signed with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2019-2020 season would be the last. However, after the season was abruptly suspended on March 11 due to the pandemic, his playing career was left in the balance.

The NBA announced plans to restart the season in July at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando with 22 teams. However, the Hawks were one of eight teams that were not invited due to their poor record.

"If there was any disappointment due to the season, some of that, it was easier to put it aside and handle it that way," Carter said on his podcast. "It's like, OK, it's a little bit bigger than my career."

"So I was able to leave the strange ending, the abrupt interruption of the game, to a separate ending for the big picture."

Carter began his career in 1998 with the Toronto Raptors, where he won Rookie of the Year in his first season. It would continue to form eight All-Star teams.

The high-flying guard was known for his acrobatic dunks, and is widely considered one of the greatest dunks of all time. He won the dunk contest in 2000 in one of the best windows in league history.

Throughout his 22-season career, he played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

