Vince Carter retires from NBA after 22 seasons







Carter had previously announced that the one-year contract he signed with the Atlanta Hawks for the 2019-2020 season would be the last. However, after the season was abruptly suspended on March 11 due to the pandemic, his playing career was left in the balance.

The NBA announced plans to restart the season in July at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando with 22 teams. However, the Hawks were one of eight teams that were not invited due to their poor record.

"If there was any disappointment due to the season, some of that, it was easier to put it aside and handle it that way," Carter said on his podcast. "It's like, OK, it's a little bit bigger than my career."