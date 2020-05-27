Vince McMahon addresses XFL rumors | Newsdio

Third strike is out? Vince McMahon has had an incredible amount of success in the world of wrestling, but that is not always the case outside of the industry. McMahon was not known to have had the best success outside of wrestling, but that doesn't mean he has given up on efforts. One such effort came and went over the course of this year, but now we have also canceled the next step.

In February, the second edition of the XFL was released, and the first few weeks of the season were quite well received. Then came the Coronavirus pandemic, which closed everything quickly. The league filed for bankruptcy, which means someone could buy the rights and possibly try again. There was a chance that McMahon himself would do so and possibly find a way to continue at a much cheaper rate, but that appears to have been shot down.

According to ESPN.comMcMahon appeared in bankruptcy court Tuesday where he made it clear that he was not planning to buy the XFL in a bankruptcy sale. McMahon had reserved the right to remain a potential bidder because he was trying to decide on the future of the company. However, he won't be looking for the idea and hopes the league will survive.

The league was going somewhere. Take a look at both incarnations:

Opinion: There is only one way I can say this: would you trust McMahon? Even if it's something he said in court? There is little reason to believe almost everything he says, but perhaps he has finally decided to let go of the XFL. After two failed ventures, what's the point besides McMahon's own ego? Maybe someone else will take it and maybe not, but McMahon has something else to do right now, and it involves wrestling instead of soccer.

