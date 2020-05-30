Vince McMahon Biography in the works | Newsdio

Imagine the stories. There is no person more influential in the history of professional wrestling than Vince McMahon. It revolutionized the wrestling industry and has never looked back, though not without some controversy along the way. The stories and rumors about McMahon are stuff from legends and we could now get even more information than ever.

Part of the problem when trying to find out something about a wrestling figure is the wealth of information that exists. Almost everyone has had something to say about McMahon (or almost anything) for several decades. At some point, the only solution is to put everything together in one place, and that could be what we are seeing in a few years.

Author Abraham Riesman has announced that he will be releasing a biography of Vince McMahon in the future. The exact date is not known at this time, although Riesman believes it will be sometime in 2022. The book will be called Ringmaster and will be published by Atria Books, a print by Simon and Schuester. Riesman has also written a book about Stan Lee from Marvel Comics.

McMahon has a story. Take a look at some of its highlights:

Opinion: This will depend entirely on how deep Riesman can go into the McMahon story. I doubt that McMahon really has a direct stake in the book and that means it will be a ton of reporting on what everyone else has said over the years. There are several incredible stories out there, but it would depend on what Riesman may find that hasn't been said before. It could very well be great, but McMahon is one of the most complicated topics today, so it could go several ways.

