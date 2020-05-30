Vince McMahon has banned another wrestling move | Newsdio

WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon has decided to ban another fighting move that artists under contract with the company can no longer use.

Pwinsider.com He reported Saturday that the company has chosen to remove the power pumps on turnbuckles, also known as bucklebombs, from the list of authorized moves used by talents during in-ring performances.

For years, McMahon has been known to have a list of banned words and fighting moves that he doesn't want him to use his talent.

In particular, this move led to the withdrawal of professional wrestling legend Sting, who received the move during a match with Seth Rollins for the WWE title. After the game, the WWE Hall of Fame member was found to have spinal stenosis.

It's an interesting news moment about this ban, as Kairi Sane recently received a terrifying buckle bump as she wrestled with Nia Jax while working on a match on Monday Night Raw.