Vince McMahon is apparently no longer upset with Roman Reigns | Newsdio

The relationship between Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns seems to be less difficult these days. Or at least it seems to be, according to a tweet sent from Vince McMahon's Twitter account.

The WWE President's Twitter account sent the following tweet to wish The Big Dog a happy birthday: “Happy birthday to three-time #WWE champion and former universal champion @WWERomanReigns. His conquest of adversity, both in and out of the ring, has inspired and guided countless people around the world. "

This comes after several reports suggesting that McMahon was not happy that Reigns dropped out of WrestleMania just days before the show. From then on, the announcers were instructed not to mention his name on television and it was edited from a clip from WrestleMania 31 that aired on Raw a few weeks ago. The clip was made to look like Reigns was involved when Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Konnan stated during his podcast that he knows for sure that there has been a heat in WWE management because that is what he heard from people in the WWE locker room.

Reigns has registered through TMZ and his Instagram account that his reason for not appearing on WWE shows has more to do with his family and not because of his battle with leukemia.

Here is the tweet sent by McMahon's account today: