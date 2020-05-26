Vince McMahon is moving a WWE NXT star to the main roster | Newsdio

NXT is about to lose one of its top stars.

Dave Meltzer He reported today that Matt Riddle's WWE main roster debut is imminent so he can appear on Raw or SmackDown at any time.

Riddle is slated to fight Timothy Thatcher in a cage match this Wednesday night on NXT with Kurt Angle as special referee. That could be his last game at the brand.

Riddle has been jealous of the NXT fighters and Brock Lesnar, but Triple H is said to be a huge fan of his. Last November, I noticed that Vince McMahon was looking at two NXT stars … Keith Lee and Riddle.

A WWE source told me the following about Riddle last November: “Vince likes guys like Shawn who have that rebellious mindset and sees Shawn in Matt. Matt may rub some people the wrong way, but he's a good guy and he'll do just fine when Vince calls him. I think he is a future world champion. Vince will try to modify it, but his personality will take him far. "

Riddle's move to the main roster comes at a time when WWE is looking for more major stars to help boost his television ratings as the audience declined during the pandemic.