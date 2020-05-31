Vince McMahon is transferring another WWE NXT star to the main roster | Newsdio

Matt Riddle is not the only WWE NXT star to move onto the main roster.

Dave Meltzer In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon decided to call Dominik Dijakovic of NXT on Raw with the expectation that his red label debut will happen in the near future.

Dijakovic signed with WWE in 2017, where he first worked under his real name Christopher Dijak, until he changed the name. Prior to his WWE signing, he worked for Ring Of Honor, Chaotic Wrestling, and other independent promotions.

As noted, there was a rule created by McMahon that stated that if an NXT star was involved in an NXT story, the talent could not be used in a prominent role on the main roster other than a few exceptions, such as Shayna Baszler.

In recent weeks, after finishing a show with North American NXT champion Keith Lee, Dijakovic has not been used on television.

Riddle is moving to Friday Night SmackDown. The news was confirmed by WWE on the Friday episode of SmackDown when WWE Hall of Fame member Kurt Angle promoted Riddle's debut before the bullets aired.

Perhaps, WWE will begin airing bullets for Dijakovic on television as well, when his debut approaches as a way to further build his arrival.