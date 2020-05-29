Vince McMahon relaxes over the rule involving NXT stars? more talent calls expected | Newsdio

Earlier this week, it was learned that NXT star Matt Riddle will soon move from NXT to the main roster. He will appear on the SmackDown brand and appears to have ended up on NXT after his Cage Fight against Timothy Thatcher from last Wednesday's NXT episode.

Dave Meltzer We recap the news in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in addition to adding some interesting notes.

Meltzer wrote about the decision to move Riddle from NXT to SmackDown potentially in the same week: "That is also interesting because for a time there was a doctrine that no one who was pushed by NXT television could be brought to Raw or Smackdown by afraid he would appear on the show. it looks like a feeding system. "

In January, WWE President and CEO Vince McMahon was reported to have made it known that he wanted any star who was summoned to the NXT main roster to end their stories on NXT before being transferred.

The idea was to avoid any issues with a star involved in a show on NXT while still being on the main roster.

Meltzer noted how Shayna Baszler was the exception to this rule "since her calls were planned long before NXT started on television." Meltzer stated that The Street Profits worked on both shows, but the difference was that they performed in a non-fighting role that led to a period of transition.

Meltzer added: "But now it seems they have relaxed the rule" before mentioning how Akira Tozawa is being pushed in the Provisional Cruiserweight Title Tournament on NXT, while also being a regular upgrade player on Raw.

On a related note, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select That in addition to Matt Riddle, there are additional NXT calls planned for the main roster. He added that no firm plans have been provided, but they are expected next month or so.