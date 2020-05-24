Vince McMahon was on board to retrieve a major name for WrestleMania, but the plans were scrapped | Newsdio

Several weeks ago, it was observed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were conversations with Hulk Hogan about him appearing at WrestleMania. Hogan was already going to be in town because the NWO was going to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Talks with Hogan failed and even if an agreement had been reached, the actual battle plans ended up being scrapped due to the coronavirus that forced WWE to move the show from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the Performance Center in Orlando.

This week I was told that there was a launch for Hogan to appear in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal and to win the match.

A WWE source said: "The idea was that he would not be hit. We would work on it so that he only had to eliminate one or two guys at the end and then he would get his big celebration at the end with his music. It would have been perfect because he lives in the Tampa area. ”

I was told that the idea was pitched to Vince McMahon and he did not reject it and the idea was still on the table in late February. Once again the source told me that even if Hogan accepted this, the plans would have been scrapped once the company realized they had to withdraw the battle royale from the show.

The talks between WWE and Hogan failed because both sides were unable to agree on financial terms.