Vindman marks one year since the call with the Ukrainian president that led to Trump's impeachment

"A year since The Call. A lot has changed for me and a lot more has changed for our country. I rest well knowing that I have done my duty," Vindman, Ukraine's most important former expert on the National Security Council, wrote in a tweet. .

Lt. Col. Vindman retired from the US Army earlier this month, after more than 21 years of military service because he determined that his future in the military "will always be limited" due to the President's political retaliation. and his allies, his lawyer told CNN at the time of his retirement.

Vindman has suffered a "campaign of intimidation, intimidation and retaliation" led by the president following his testimony in the impeachment investigation last year, according to his lawyer, the ambassador. David Pressman, partner at Jenner & Block.

Vindman's tweet on Saturday marks the culmination of a month-long saga dating back to his public testimony in November.