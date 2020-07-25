Vindman marks one year since the call with the Ukrainian president that led to Trump's impeachment

"A year since The Call. A lot has changed for me and a lot more has changed for our country. I rest well knowing that I have done my duty," Vindman, Ukraine's most important former expert on the National Security Council, wrote in a tweet. .
Vindman has suffered a "campaign of intimidation, intimidation and retaliation" led by the president following his testimony in the impeachment investigation last year, according to his lawyer, the ambassador. David Pressman, partner at Jenner & Block.
Vindman's tweet on Saturday marks the culmination of a month-long saga dating back to his public testimony in November.
Trump fired Vindman as Ukraine's top expert on the NSC in February and also expelled his twin brother who also played a key role in impeachment proceedings while serving in the White House as a lawyer for the NSC.
Vindman said he reported his concerns about a "sense of duty," and defended his fellow witnesses from what he described as "reprehensible" attacks.
Witnessing in his Army uniform as an active-duty soldier, Vindman invoked his father's decision to leave the Soviet Union and come to the United States, noting that the testimony he was giving would likely kill him in Russia. "Don't worry, I'll be fine to tell the truth," Vindman said in a now-known line.
But Vindman remained a focal point of Trump's anger when impeachment proceedings moved to the Senate, facing a wave of unfounded attacks by the President and his allies during the trial portion.