Viola Davis stars in first Vanity Fair cover photo by black photographer

The latest edition of Vanity Fair is headed by Oscar-winning actor Viola Davis, photographed by Dario Calmese. It is the first time that a black photographer takes the cover.

Calmese photographed Davis for the July / August issue of the magazine. This is his first major magazine cover, but it's not his first assignment for Vanity Fair – he previously shot actor and red carpet favorite Billy Porter and Broadway star Adrienne Warren.

Calmese's work has previously appeared in the magazine, as well as in other publications, such as The New York Times and CBS, according to her personal website.

Davis, 55, is best known for her role in "Fences," for which she won the 2017 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She will also play former first lady Michelle Obama in the hour-long drama "First Ladies."

In the attached Vanity Fair article, Davis talks about his upbringing in poverty and life in Hollywood, as well as his involvement in the recent wave of protests after George Floyd's death.

Viola Davis on the cover shot by Dario Calmese Credit: Dario Calmese / Vanity Fair

"My whole life has been a protest," says Davis. "My production company is my protest. Not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is part of my voice, as well as introducing myself and saying, 'Hi, my name is Viola Davis & # 39;" .

Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones used her editor's letter to speak about the magazine's role in contemporary culture.

"Our mission at Vanity Fair is to capture the spirit of the age. That includes defining the new creative class, an ongoing project of reconstruction," he wrote.

He also shared that Calmese described the idea behind the cover as "a recreation of Louis Agassiz's portraits of slaves taken in the 19th century: the back, the welts. This image claims that narrative, transmuting the white gaze on black suffering in the black gaze of grace, elegance and beauty. "

The latest cover comes in the middle of a lawsuit about racism in the fashion industry.

As the Black Lives Matters protests spread across the world, many fashion brands quickly lined up with protesters, posting black squares on Instagram on #BlackoutTuesday, and sharing long legends denouncing racism, discrimination, and violence.

However, the hypocritical charges have affected brands since the protests began, and fashion publications were also criticized.

While Vanity Fair did not stand out, the magazine's publisher, Condé Nast, issued a statement in response to criticism of another of its titles, Vogue.

"Condé Nast is focused on creating meaningful and sustainable change and continues to implement an inclusive hiring process to ensure that a wide range of candidates is considered for all vacant positions," the company said in a statement.

Vogue magazine had a similar first appearance almost two years ago when they featured Beyoncé on the cover of the September 2018 issue, captured by black photographer Tyler Mitchell. This was the first time that a black photographer filmed a cover story in the magazine's 125-year history.