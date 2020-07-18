Viola Davis stars in first Vanity Fair cover photo by black photographer

Calmese's work has previously appeared in the magazine, as well as in other publications, such as The New York Times and CBS, according to her personal website.
She will also play former first lady Michelle Obama in the hour-long drama "First Ladies."
Viola Davis on the cover shot by Dario Calmese Credit: Dario Calmese / Vanity Fair
"My whole life has been a protest," says Davis. "My production company is my protest. Not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is part of my voice, as well as introducing myself and saying, 'Hi, my name is Viola Davis & # 39;" .
"Our mission at Vanity Fair is to capture the spirit of the age. That includes defining the new creative class, an ongoing project of reconstruction," he wrote.
He also shared that Calmese described the idea behind the cover as "a recreation of Louis Agassiz's portraits of slaves taken in the 19th century: the back, the welts. This image claims that narrative, transmuting the white gaze on black suffering in the black gaze of grace, elegance and beauty. "
The latest cover comes in the middle of a lawsuit about racism in the fashion industry.
As the Black Lives Matters protests spread across the world, many fashion brands quickly lined up with protesters, posting black squares on Instagram on #BlackoutTuesday, and sharing long legends denouncing racism, discrimination, and violence.
While Vanity Fair did not stand out, the magazine's publisher, Condé Nast, issued a statement in response to criticism of another of its titles, Vogue.
"Condé Nast is focused on creating meaningful and sustainable change and continues to implement an inclusive hiring process to ensure that a wide range of candidates is considered for all vacant positions," the company said in a statement.