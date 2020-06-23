Violence in Chicago: 11 people killed, including 4 children, during Father's Day weekend

This weekend's youngest victim, 3-year-old Mekhi James, was shot Saturday night when someone opened fire on her father's car as they were traveling through the city's Austin neighborhood, according to police records. of Chicago and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy's father quickly took him to West Suburban Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. The 27-year-old father suffered grazing wounds to the abdomen during the incident.

The shootings occurred from 6 p.m. Friday at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The weekend of violence came just weeks after Chicago experienced its deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years, with 10 people shot dead and 39 wounded.

As of June 20, Chicago has seen a 33% increase in shooting incidents and a 22% increase in killings from the same time last year, according to police data reviewed by CNN.