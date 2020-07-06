Violence in New York City: 8 killed over the weekend of July 4

At least eight people were killed and more than 44 people were shot when New York City saw its increase in violence continue over the weekend of July 4, according to multiple reports.

As the fireworks dwindled, 21 shootings were reported that left at least 37 people injured and three people dead during a nine-hour period between midnight and 9:00 am Sunday, according to the chief of police detectives at New York, Rodney Harrison. Later on Sunday night, within three hours, at least seven people were shot, including five fatally.

"The NYPD and the community need to work together as a team to help curb the violence," Harrison tweeted Sunday. "As shootings in New York continue to escalate, news articles like these are becoming an everyday occurrence."

At least four New York police officers were involved in attacks that left two with minor injuries, according to NBC New York. Two officers in the Bronx were sitting in his vehicle when a bullet went through his windshield, sending shards of glass to an officer's face. A suspect also threw lighted fireworks through the window of an unmarked police vehicle, a police spokesman said.

The union representatives of the city accused Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council. The violence follows a recent City Council vote that included $ 837 million in budget cuts and reallocations of funds involving the New York Police Department.

The violence on Sunday night began around 5:47 p.m. At least four people were shot dead, all in their 20s, in the Bronx and Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. A 45-year-old man was found dead after being shot in the head on Staten Island around 8:47 p.m.

New York Police leadership called Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance earlier Sunday to ask why he has not responded to any shooting in the past 24 hours.

"Manhattan DA Cy Vance, where are you? Not shown in any filming scene! Our community is under attack, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the last 24 hours … Where are you?" Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes tweeted.

Assistant Principal Kathleen O’Reilly called Vance "Not to show up in Manhattan North !! Shame !!"

"The number of people shot in northern Manhattan in the last 24 hours is unfortunate! Where are the elected officials and the violence interupter! The community is suffering!" He added.

From the beginning of the year to Saturday, there were 530 shootings in New York City. There were only 350 shootings during the same period last year, police said. At least 83 people were shot across the city in the nine days prior to July 4, Fox 5 New York reported.

There have not been as many shootings in New York City since 1996, according to the station.