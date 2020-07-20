Violent Chicago weekend sees at least 8 dead, 40 others shot, police say

Chicago on Sunday was recovering from another violent weekend, with nearly 50 shootings, including eight people killed, since Friday, police said.

As of Sunday night, authorities said police had made no arrests in any of the shootings.

The violence first unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Three people, a 14-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were standing on a sidewalk when someone shot them from inside a car, WMAQ-TV reported. The doctors treated all three in nearby hospitals; Its conditions were unknown.

Later that night, an armed suspect kicked into the door of a first-floor apartment in the same block as the first crime scene, shooting a 60-year-old man in the neck and 23 in the arm, police said. . The 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 23-year-old was recovering at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Less than an hour later, three people inside a vehicle were shot, investigators said. One of the three, a 20-year-old man, was shot in the chest and died, while the other two, aged 19 and 30, were injured but survived.

After midnight, a 67-year-old man was shot dead while walking down a sidewalk. Hours later, gunshots were heard affecting a group of five people, police said. A 25-year-old man was hit in the chest and pronounced dead on Mount Sinai. The remaining four people were injured, but are in good condition.

As violence in the city escalates, liberal mayors engage in social media disputes with Trump officials

Minutes later, investigators said an 18-year-old man got into a tree after someone shot him. Police found him inside the wrecked vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Saturday morning, a 26-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday afternoon, a gunman in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood got out of a car and shot two boys, ages 10 and 11, and a 27-year-old man, Fox 32 reported. All three were hospitalized and in good condition, depending on the season.

At least three other people were killed and 30 others were injured, in shootings across Chicago between Friday and Sunday night.