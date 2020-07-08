Violent clashes erupt in Serbia after new coronavirus curfew

Serbs angered by the impending coronavirus curfew stormed the country's parliament building during a series of violent clashes with police that now have officials wondering whether they should proceed with the measures.

The chaos that erupted in Belgrade on Tuesday came after health officials reported the highest number of single-day deaths of 13, as well as 299 new cases of COVID-19. Serbian police say 23 people have been detained and dozens of police and protesters were injured in the violence that lasted more than six hours.

"You know, seven days ago I thought to once again impose the closure of the entire country due to the new wave of the COVID-19 crisis," President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday, a day after announcing that a curfew would be reintroduced weekend in The Balkan country.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"But you know, if we had done that, we would have no chance of surviving financially and we need to live with it, and we must take all precautionary measures, but we must keep working, keep working very hard." just to protect our business community and our workers, "he added.

Serbian chief epidemiologist Predrag Kon also told N1 television on Wednesday that the announced curfew is still under discussion and may not be enforced after all. Kon said Tuesday night's protest "showed how people feel" about the possibility of a total lockdown in Belgrade over the weekend.

He said that the spread of the virus has to be stopped and blocking is the easiest way. But he suggested the measures could be less stringent than those announced by Vucic, which included a restriction on meetings of more than five people.

"EMERGENT EVIDENCE" OF WHO-INDICATED CORONAVIRUS AIR TRANSMISSION

During the Belgrade riots on Tuesday, police cars were set on fire and stones were thrown as officers responded by firing tear gas, according to the BBC.

At one point, a large group of protesters entered the National Assembly building, but the police removed them about 15 minutes later, the station added. Others were heard gathering outside the building yelling “Give up! Resignation!"

Police Chief Vladimir Rebic told state television RTS that authorities are now working to identify more people who participated in the riots that left 43 policemen and 17 protesters injured.

Rebic also said that the police showed "maximum restraint" and reacted only when absolutely necessary.

Vucic's critics accuse him of lifting the previous blockade measures too early in May, ahead of the June 21 parliamentary elections.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Football and tennis matches were played in crowded stalls and the elections were held despite expert warnings that mass gatherings without social distancing could lead to a new wave of coronavirus.

Vucic's party, the BBC reports, ended up winning the elections overwhelmingly.

Associated Press contributed to this report.