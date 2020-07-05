At least 10 people were shot overnight, two fatally, across the city, police said Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest at 12:43 a.m. in eastern New York, Brooklyn, police said. The man, who was shot on Atkins Avenue, near Pitkin Avenue, was rushed to Brookdale Hospital medical center, but could not be saved. His identity was not immediately revealed.

Then, at 2:40 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot in the back on 116th Street near Morningside Park in Harlem, police said. He was taken to the Roosevelt Hospital in San Lucas by private means.

He did not cooperate when interviewed by police and later died, according to a New York police spokesman.

The researchers searched for ballistic and video evidence. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Details of the other overnight shootings were not immediately available.

The July shootings come immediately after a violent June in the city. With a total of 205 shootings during the month, it was the bloodiest June in 24 years, since 1996, when New York Police recorded 236 incidents, New York Police said.