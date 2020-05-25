Violinist plays the 20-part theme of Princess Leia Star Wars during quarantine

A violinist plays the entire 20-part solo of the track Princess Leia from Star Wars while in quarantine. Princess Leia is one of the most iconic female characters of all time. The Princess of Alderaan was trying to help save the galaxy from the clutches of Darth Vader in A new hope when she was randomly rescued by a Stormtrooper who was too short and a scoundrel. The rest, they say, is history.

The orchestral scores to the Star Wars The movies are as iconic as the characters. Legendary composer John Williams was the man behind the music for all nine movies, from the original trilogy to the prequels and current movies. Williams confirmed that Skywalker's rise would be his last Star Wars Punctuation. While it's sad that Williams doesn't return for future movies in a galaxy far, far away, the themes he left for fans will live on forever.

The current coronavirus pandemic has forced artists to stay trapped at home to be creative. Violinist Shaundra Baird Culatta said she had not been able to play in any of the orchestras she was part of for several months. So the musician recorded himself playing all 20 parts of the Princess Leia theme and posted it on YouTube. What is completely masterful about the video is the fact that you probably had to transcribe parts that were not originally written for the record of a violin. The end result is simply effortless and epic, and truly an ear treat. Watch the full video below.

Princess Leia's theme is truly the perfect musical embodiment of Leia herself. Smooth and charming, with an undercurrent of force building up in an incredible and majestic crescendo. Williams plays with variations on themes that he introduces to the public from the start. For example, the Princess Leia theme was first used in A new hope but he followed Leia until her funeral in Skywalker's rise. In any case, trying to capture the theme of Leia in every movie she appears in would be a fun excuse for a Star Wars look again. (Some musically minded fans may have already grasped the subtle appearance of their theme in Rogue One Also.) Leia may have become one with the Force after saving her son in Rise of Skywalker but the love for his character and theme song will never fade away.

There are so many things to enjoy Star Wars, But the music in the franchise is so fantastic that it could have its own subcategory. The future of Star Wars It's still up in the air, but John Williams left an immortal musical legacy. He has created the scores for many major film franchises, but Star Wars It is definitely your best job. Williams created an iconic theme for an iconic princess. Like Leia, her song is unforgettable.

