Viral images show last-minute bond between puppy and cat before puppy is adopted

Dogs can be man's best friend, but a puppy's best friend can be a cat, even if the two are separated.

Elvis, a Staffordshire bull terrier, born in March, was able to spend one last moment with his friend, Cheerio, the cat, before being adopted by his family forever, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Cheerio's owner Corrinne Minard noted that the two were inseparable, often hugging each other when they napped and followed each other around the house.

"Cheerio and Elvis were loving and playful together," said Corrinne. "Cheerio would even be quite flirtatious at times, like any cat. Cheerio has been here since he was very young, so he has always been used to our dogs."

"It's so much fun because she just wants to be like dogs, even though she's definitely the boss in the relationship!" she added.

The couple grew even closer after Elvis's eight brothers and sisters were adopted, said Corrinne, a part-time dog breeder and college counselor.

The dynamic duo said goodbye on Sunday.

