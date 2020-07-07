Viral images show two dogs with their mouths flapping due to a strong gust of wind

Talk about a ruff day.

The owners of a pair of cocker spaniels took funny pictures of their dogs during a gust of wind that made their faces twist, reports the British news agency SWNS.

Bracken, 8, and his daughter Winnie, 3, were being walked by their owners, Gary and Liz Millington, when a sudden gust of wind near the Bispham Cliffs in North West England resulted in the moment. hilarious.

FUN PHOTOS SHOW CUCKOOS FIGHTING SMALL BIRDS THROUGH SPACE

"We had just parked in front of my sisters and were going for a walk on the Bispham rocks," said Gary, a wedding DJ from Blackpool, Lancashire. "The wind howled and we just laughed at them, they looked funny, it looked like they were screaming, we couldn't stop laughing."

Gary, who has been out of a job due to the coronavirus pandemic, said he and his wife posted the images on a Cocker Spaniel-focused Facebook page and that the responses were overwhelmingly positive.

"Everyone said the picture had brightened their day and made them smile, it was great," added Gary. "My wife is a radiographer on the NHS, so she generally takes photos that annoy people. This is the opposite end of the spectrum."

The Facebook post went viral, garnering hundreds of likes and comments, and many said they needed laughter, in light of the pandemic.

"If we can make people smile in these uncertain times, then great," added Gary. "I spent a lot of time hanging out on the phone with heartbroken brides who had to cancel their wedding days. It's been horrible, but it's good to find something to smile about where you can."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP