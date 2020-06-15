Viral video reveals alleged secret about ice cube trays that captivated social media users

It turns out that there is a wrong way to make ice.

Since most ice cube trays do not come with instruction manuals, many people may have been misusing their ice cube trays and had no idea.

A post on TikTok went viral after claiming that it showed the correct way to use the simple-looking object. The post was uploaded to the platform by a user who asked other users to "validate" it and make sure that he had actually discovered something new.

In the video, she says, “Am I stupid or did no one else know? These small flat spots on the ice cube trays are where you are supposed to fill the water. So it suits all four very well. "

The images show her filling an ice cube tray by pouring the water in the flat spot between four ice cube chambers, with the water flowing evenly in each section.

"Instead, I've been doing this my whole life," he says, as he demonstrates how most people fill ice cube trays, in the chamber, with water splashing all over the place. However, to be fair, during this segment of the video, he appears to have brought the sink to a much higher level, causing the water to come out of the tap more forcefully.

The video was originally uploaded on May 18 and has been viewed more than 4 million times since then. It also continues to receive comments, as other social network users continue to admit that they also did not know about this use.