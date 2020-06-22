Virgin Galactic will help train astronauts for NASA







As part of Virgin Galactic's agreement with NASA, the company "will develop a new private orbital astronaut training program," it said in a statement.

"This program will include identifying candidates interested in purchasing private astronaut missions from the ISS, purchasing transportation from the ISS, orbiting resources and ground resources," the company added.

Virgin Galactic will likely need the services of SpaceX or the aerospace giant Boeing ( licensed in letters ) , which is developing the Starliner space capsule and has invested $ 20 million in Virgin Galactic, to bring astronauts to the space station.