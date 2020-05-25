Virgin Orbit's big demo launch doesn't make it to space

Virgin orbit



Richard Branson's space launch company, Virgin Orbit failed to launch a rocket into orbit from midair on Monday as expected

The company's modified 747, Cosmic Girl, flew over the Pacific Ocean off California with the LauncherOne rocket strapped to its belly and dropped it as planned, but then something went wrong.

"We have confirmed a clean launch of the plane. However, the mission ended soon after the flight," the company announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

We have confirmed a clean launch of the plane. However, the mission soon ended on the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base. – Virgin Orbit (@Virgin_Orbit) May 25, 2020

LauncherOne is Virgin Orbit's foray into the commercial satellite launch market, offering an alternative to traditional vertical launch options. Founders of competing companies like SpaceX and Rocket Lab were quick to offer their encouragement.

"I'm sorry to hear that. Orbit is difficult. It took us four tries with Falcon 1," SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted.

I'm sorry to hear that. The orbit is hard. It took us four tries with Falcon 1. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 25, 2020

Virgin was quick to indicate that it intends to make another attempt soon, sharing photos of its second rocket, which it hopes to test soon.