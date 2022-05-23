Virgin River is gearing up for an exciting fourth season! While the show has been renewed for a fifth and final season, fans can expect plenty of surprises in the upcoming fourth season. There are sure to be several twists and turns, as well as new relationships and heart-wrenching moments. Keep an eye out for Virgin River when it returns this fall!

The storyline of the Virgin River

The television show has been left pretty open-ended, which has allowed the writers to take the story in several different directions. The fourth season is sure to be full of drama, romance, and suspense. Virgin River is one of Netflix’s most popular original series and fans will not be disappointed with what the upcoming season has in store. Virgin River is set to return to Netflix this fall. Virgin River has been a huge hit for Netflix and fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth season. The series is full of drama, romance, and suspense, and it looks like there will be plenty more of that in store for season four. Virgin River is set to return to Netflix this fall and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Names of the characters Virgin River

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Melinda Monroe

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Colin Lawrence as John Middleton

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe

Zibby Allen as Brie

Tim Matheson as Doc

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Lynda Boyd as Lilly

Ian Tracey as Jimmy

Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson

‘Virgin River’ Gets A Netflix Release Date, First Look Photos, And A Big Question For Mel

The series is based on the Virgin River books by Robyn Carr and follows Melinda Monroe (played by Alexandra Breckenridge), who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner. Also, in the remote California town of Virgin River thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. Virgin River is executive produced by Sue Tenney, who also serves as showrunner, and Melinda Nishioka serves as producer. The series is produced by Reel World Management Inc., in association with Manning Street Productions. While we wait for Virgin River season four to premiere on Netflix this coming December, let’s take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming season. Virgin River season four will present several twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. The biggest twist of all is that one of the main characters will be killed off in the season premiere.

Get your first look at 'Virgin River' season 4, coming to Netflix July 20. https://t.co/v0s5wrzOe9 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) May 11, 2022

‘Virgin River’: The Event Might Last a Long Time

Virgin River has been a huge success for Netflix and there is no doubt that the streaming giant would love to keep the show going for as long as possible. With that being said, it is unclear how many seasons the show will ultimately run for. Virgin River season four will consist of ten episodes, each episode running for approximately 45 minutes. As previously mentioned, the biggest twist of all is that one of the main characters will be killed off in the season premiere. This will no doubt send shockwaves throughout the Virgin River community and will have a ripple effect for the rest of the season. While we don’t know who will be killed off, we do know that it will be a major character. This could mean that anyone from Jack to Mel could meet their untimely end. Whoever it is, their death is sure to have a profound impact on those left behind.